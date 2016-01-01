Dr. Richard Lopez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lopez, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Lopez, DO
Dr. Richard Lopez, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10075 Directions (855) 662-3519
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 662-3519
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Lopez, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1366862328
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
