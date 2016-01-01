Dr. Richard Lorber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lorber, MD
Dr. Richard Lorber, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorber.
