Overview of Dr. Richard Lorber, MD

Dr. Richard Lorber, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Lorber works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.