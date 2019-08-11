Overview of Dr. Richard Lorraine, MD

Dr. Richard Lorraine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harleysville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Lorraine works at Harleysville Medical Associates, PC in Harleysville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.