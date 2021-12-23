Dr. Richard Losardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Losardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Losardo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Losardo works at
Locations
Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services789 Sw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 210-4005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best on the Treasure coast !
About Dr. Richard Losardo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861464794
Education & Certifications
- Butler Hospital|Emma P Bradley Hospital|Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- New York University School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losardo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Losardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.