See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Richard Losardo, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Losardo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Losardo works at Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services
    789 Sw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 210-4005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 23, 2021
    He is the Best on the Treasure coast !
    — Dec 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Losardo, MD
    About Dr. Richard Losardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861464794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Butler Hospital|Emma P Bradley Hospital|Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Losardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Losardo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Losardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Losardo works at Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Losardo’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Losardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

