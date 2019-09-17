Dr. Lukose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lukose, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Lukose, DO
Dr. Richard Lukose, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Reading, PA.
Dr. Lukose works at
Dr. Lukose's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of West Reading301 S 7th Ave Ste 210, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-4656
Reading Hospital420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Lukose and his staff to be wonderful. Dr was very attentive and really listened to what I had to say, telling me he wants to know the whole story as to better understand my issues. He allowed me to be an active participant in my care, which I found refreshing. His staff could not be more pleasant and accommodating. He helped with my sometimes debilitating headaches and we are now working on a long standing neuropathy issue. Even after I move about an hour away, I will continue to use this office for my neurology needs.
About Dr. Richard Lukose, DO
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lukose has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukose. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.