Overview

Dr. Richard Lutes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.



Dr. Lutes works at Airport Clinic in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.