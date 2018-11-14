Overview of Dr. Richard Lutz, DO

Dr. Richard Lutz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Southern Illinois University School of Medicine



Dr. Lutz works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.