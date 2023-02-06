See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Maack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (388)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Maack, MD

Dr. Richard Maack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Maack works at Synergi Facial Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Synergi Medspa
    17000 Baxter Rd Ste 102, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 388 ratings
    Patient Ratings (388)
    5 Star
    (381)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2023
    All was explained perfectly. Dr Maack did excellent work and everything went perfect! Office help is great as well. So happy we chose Dr. Maack and will definitely return to him if anything else needed in the future; will refer to anyone who needs his services.
    — Feb 06, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Maack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205825031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Cincinnati
    Residency
    • Washington University
    Internship
    • Wash U-Jewish Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Maack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maack works at Synergi Facial Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Maack’s profile.

    388 patients have reviewed Dr. Maack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

