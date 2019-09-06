Overview of Dr. R Brian Mackey, MD

Dr. R Brian Mackey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Search Results Web Result with Site Links Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Mackey works at Peak Orthopedics in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.