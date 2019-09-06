Dr. R Brian Mackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Brian Mackey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Search Results Web Result with Site Links Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Peak Orthopedics96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 207 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really like Dr. Mackey and his assistant, excellent care for my carpal tunnel a year ago!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Search Results Web Result with Site Links Tulane University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
