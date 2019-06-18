Dr. Richard Mackool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mackool, MD
Dr. Richard Mackool, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Mackool Eye Institute Laser Ctr3127 41st St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-3400
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I really can’t say enough good things about Dr. Mackool Sr. Faced with a complicated cataract surgery, he took my concerns incredibly seriously and his experience with even the most complex procedures put me at ease. Along with being skillful, he was also incredibly kind and reassuring to this very nervous patient. Best news of all- my vision went from 20/200 to 20/30. I will always be grateful to the MacKool Eye Institute.
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Greek, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1912963455
- Ny Eye Ear Infirm
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mackool has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackool accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackool works at
Dr. Mackool speaks Arabic, French, Greek, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackool.
