Dr. Richard Maddalena, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Maddalena, MD
Dr. Richard Maddalena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.
Dr. Maddalena's Office Locations
Sutter North Medical Fndtn969 Plumas St Ste 103, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 749-3585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think it is hard to find a Doctor that is down to earth and respects you as a person. Dr. Maddalena always make's you feel YOUR important and is reassuring. I never feel like there is nothing I cant bring up or ask about that raises concern. It's always a complete visit and I am very grateful he is my MD.
About Dr. Richard Maddalena, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275540023
Education & Certifications
- Spokane Family Med
- Hurley Med Ctr/Mich State U
- St Joseph Hosp
- U Tech Santiago
