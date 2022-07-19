Dr. Richard Maggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Maggio, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Maggio, MD
Dr. Richard Maggio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Maggio works at
Dr. Maggio's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph Motta MD PC1200 South Ave Ste 301, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-1400
- 2 2071 Clove Rd Ste J, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (347) 774-8386
-
3
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
-
4
Sovereign Medical Group LLC1086 FOREST AVE, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (347) 774-8386
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maggio?
Listens well Did my husbands prostate surgery Very helpful answering questions
About Dr. Richard Maggio, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1205939998
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maggio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maggio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maggio works at
Dr. Maggio has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maggio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maggio speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.