Overview of Dr. Richard Maggio, MD

Dr. Richard Maggio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Maggio works at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.