See All Hand Surgeons in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Magill Jr works at Wmc Health - Orthopedics - Hawthorne in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Magill Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wmc Health - Orthopedics - Hawthorne
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1300N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 789-2700
  2. 2
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 789-2700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Tendon Repair
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Magill Jr?

    Feb 03, 2020
    I thought the doctor explained things well and answered my questions honestly. I like his bedside manner, he is a caring person. Wait time in the office is long , I see him in the Fishkill office where he is there once a month so they try to accommodate everyone.
    gail dalessio — Feb 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Magill Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Magill Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Magill Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184651598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magill Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magill Jr has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magill Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Magill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magill Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magill Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magill Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.