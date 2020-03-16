See All Hand Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD

Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Makowiec works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Makowiec's Office Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-4723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2020
    Consultation was tops! Surgery was great ! This surgeon is on it. Great attitude & so attentive and very very kind....
    — Mar 16, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295708659
    Education & Certifications

    • The Indiana Hand Center Indianapolis, IN
    • Northwestern University School of Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery Chicago, IL
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makowiec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makowiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makowiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makowiec works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Makowiec’s profile.

    Dr. Makowiec has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makowiec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Makowiec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makowiec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makowiec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makowiec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

