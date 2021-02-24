See All Family Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Richard Malotky, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Malotky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Locations

  1. 1
    1800 Buenaventura Blvd # 200, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 244-7707

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Medical Center Redding

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

    Aetna
    Cigna

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Malotky?

    Feb 24, 2021
    He is an excellent doctor and an outstanding human being. He is honest, caring, and real.
    — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Malotky, MD

    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    1881774362
    Residency
    Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    University of Minnesota Medical School
