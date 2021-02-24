Dr. Richard Malotky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malotky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Malotky, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Malotky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1800 Buenaventura Blvd # 200, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor and an outstanding human being. He is honest, caring, and real.
About Dr. Richard Malotky, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881774362
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malotky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malotky accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malotky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Malotky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malotky.
