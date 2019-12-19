Dr. Richard Manes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Manes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Manes, MD
Dr. Richard Manes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Manes works at
Dr. Manes' Office Locations
Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group2874 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 785-5430
Yale University800 Howard Ave Fl 4, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2593
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manes is an outstanding ENT. He has helped me, when others did not. I have referred others to him.
About Dr. Richard Manes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104077650
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Georgetown University
Dr. Manes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manes has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Manes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manes.
