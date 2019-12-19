See All Otolaryngologists in Stratford, CT
Dr. Richard Manes, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Manes, MD

Dr. Richard Manes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Manes works at Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group in Stratford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Manes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group
    2874 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5430
  2. 2
    Yale University
    800 Howard Ave Fl 4, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Dec 19, 2019
    Dr. Manes is an outstanding ENT. He has helped me, when others did not. I have referred others to him.
    — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Manes, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Manes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Manes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Manes has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Manes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

