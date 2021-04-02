See All Ophthalmologists in South Windsor, CT
Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Manganiello Jr works at Dental Services of South Windsor LLC in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Newington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manganiello Jr's Office Locations

    Dental Services of South Windsor LLC
    479 Buckland Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 644-5011
    Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.
    71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-1222
    Constitution Eye Surgery Center LLC
    505 Willard Ave Ste 3, Newington, CT 06111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 665-7223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2021
    My experience was excellent. He was very thorough. There is no one else I would rather go to if I have an eye problem. Office staff was great also
    Sue Bunce — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003881764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manganiello Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manganiello Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manganiello Jr has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manganiello Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manganiello Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manganiello Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manganiello Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manganiello Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

