Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dental Services of South Windsor LLC479 Buckland Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-5011
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Constitution Eye Surgery Center LLC505 Willard Ave Ste 3, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 665-7223
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience was excellent. He was very thorough. There is no one else I would rather go to if I have an eye problem. Office staff was great also
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Manganiello Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manganiello Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manganiello Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manganiello Jr has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manganiello Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manganiello Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manganiello Jr.
