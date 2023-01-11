Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Mann, MD
Dr. Richard Mann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
Ocala Gynecology1500 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr Mann for several years. I am a senior, but Dr Mann treated me with courtesy, understanding and gave astute advice. I have just found out he has retired. This gave me concern because not that many doctors of all fields show the caring and intelligence that this doctor did. I hope his retirement is happy and he can now relax.
About Dr. Richard Mann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1942286299
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
