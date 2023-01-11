See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Richard Mann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Mann, MD

Dr. Richard Mann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Mann works at OCALA GYNECOLOGY in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Gynecology
    1500 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Mastodynia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Mann, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942286299
    Education & Certifications

    • U South Fla
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

