Dr. Richard Mannion, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (106)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Mannion, MD

Dr. Richard Mannion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Mannion works at Northwest Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Meniscus Surgery and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mannion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopedic Surgery, S.C.
    3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 870-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Mannion, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962483354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

