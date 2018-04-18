Overview of Dr. Richard Mannion, MD

Dr. Richard Mannion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Mannion works at Northwest Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Meniscus Surgery and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.