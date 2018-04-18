Dr. Richard Mannion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mannion, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Mannion, MD
Dr. Richard Mannion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Mannion's Office Locations
Northwest Orthopedic Surgery, S.C.3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 870-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional! Thanks for all your help.
About Dr. Richard Mannion, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962483354
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannion accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannion has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Meniscus Surgery and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.