Overview of Dr. Richard Manos, MD

Dr. Richard Manos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.



Dr. Manos works at Spine Institute of Idaho in Meridian, ID with other offices in Manitowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.