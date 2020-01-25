Dr. Richard Mansfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mansfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Mansfield, MD
Dr. Richard Mansfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Mansfield's Office Locations
Womens Speciality Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg D, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-3434
- 2 77 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 692-3434
Chester County Obgyn Associates404 McFarlan Rd Ste 301, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 692-3434
- 4 455 Woodview Rd Ste 215, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Loved Dr Mansfield. Very caring and takes time to explain everything in detail.
About Dr. Richard Mansfield, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104809516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Mansfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansfield has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansfield.
