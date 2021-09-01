Overview

Dr. Richard Maples, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Maples works at Redding Family Medical Group Inc. in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.