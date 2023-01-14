See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Margaitis works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at East Orlando
    7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-6830
  2. 2
    1101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2880
  3. 3
    River of Life Osteopathic LLC
    11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Margaitis?

    Jan 14, 2023
    I took my daughter under the advice of her coach to be evaluated by Dr Margiatis(previously seen by ortho , MRI showed inflammation and small tear in elbow joint: surgery suggested)After evaluating he suggested and performed prolotherapy. She rested her arm for 4 weeks and then began sessions with the training coach on her team. Her elbow was 100 percent better and to date has not had any issues.(that was 5 years ago ) I also was treated by Dr Margiatis with PRP on my feet. I felt immediate relief. I discourage anyone from having any type of surgery unless seen and evaluated by Dr Margiatis . He is knowledgeable in this field .
    — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Margaitis to family and friends

    Dr. Margaitis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Margaitis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO.

    About Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720223332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margaitis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Margaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margaitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.