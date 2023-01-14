Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Margaitis works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at East Orlando7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 303-6830
- 2 1101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880
River of Life Osteopathic LLC11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I took my daughter under the advice of her coach to be evaluated by Dr Margiatis(previously seen by ortho , MRI showed inflammation and small tear in elbow joint: surgery suggested)After evaluating he suggested and performed prolotherapy. She rested her arm for 4 weeks and then began sessions with the training coach on her team. Her elbow was 100 percent better and to date has not had any issues.(that was 5 years ago ) I also was treated by Dr Margiatis with PRP on my feet. I felt immediate relief. I discourage anyone from having any type of surgery unless seen and evaluated by Dr Margiatis . He is knowledgeable in this field .
About Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1720223332
Education & Certifications
- New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margaitis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Margaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margaitis.
