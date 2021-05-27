Dr. Richard Margolies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Margolies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Margolies, MD
Dr. Richard Margolies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Margolies works at
Dr. Margolies' Office Locations
-
1
Richard P Margolies PA3355 Burns Rd Ste 205, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolies?
Dr. Margolies is a caring great doctor. I have been going to him for years because of his expertise, ability to explain everything in lay terms, and great care. His office is one the best run offices. All the personnel are pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Richard Margolies, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588621379
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolies works at
Dr. Margolies has seen patients for Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.