Dr. Richard Marina, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Marina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 918 Trailwood Dr Ste 1, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! Always caring and committed to my care until issue improved! Very brilliant doctor
About Dr. Richard Marina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Marina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marina has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marina.
