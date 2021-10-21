Overview of Dr. Richard Mark, MD

Dr. Richard Mark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mark works at Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.