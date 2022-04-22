See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chapin, SC
Dr. Richard Marks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Marks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (35)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Marks, MD

Dr. Richard Marks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapin, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Marks works at Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin in Chapin, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC and West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Marks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin
    565 Columbia Ave Ste 200, Chapin, SC 29036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7966
  2. 2
    Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Columbia
    3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7966
  3. 3
    Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - West Columbia
    146 E Hospital Dr Ste 350, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?

    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr. Richard Marks performed two surgeries on my right foot. Saved me from a very bad case of diabetic foot gone wrong. I am an ICU Nurse who’s constantly on my feet. I never knew him before but He was always there for me from day 1 to recovery. He may be strict initially but he was very honest. He’s a Great Man with a BIG HEART. He gave his all to dry my tears away, and saved my foot. Now I consider him as a good friend, My SuperHero. Thanks So Very Much To You SIR. God Bless You more!!!
    Berns C. BSN RN — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Marks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Marks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marks to family and friends

    Dr. Marks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Marks, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Marks, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023061769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Marks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.