Dr. Richard Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Martin, MD
Dr. Richard Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
West Michigan Rheumatology Professional Limited Liability Company1155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 459-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I especially loved how Dr. Martin really took his time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. I had a great visit and the doctor's demeanor has really put me at ease so I highly recommend. He has helped immensely and I’m very grateful for this!
About Dr. Richard Martin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215924642
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
