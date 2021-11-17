Overview of Dr. Richard Martin, MD

Dr. Richard Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Martin works at West Michigan Rheumatology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.