Dr. Richard Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Martin, MD
Dr. Richard Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Health Priorities Inc37 Doctors Park Ste 1, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 803-2941
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Martin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1225022106
Education & Certifications
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Highland Hosp Alameda Co|U Nebr
- Long Beach Meml Hosp
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.