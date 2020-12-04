Overview of Dr. Richard Martin, MD

Dr. Richard Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at River Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.