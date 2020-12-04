See All Plastic Surgeons in Norwich, CT
Dr. Richard Martin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Norwich, CT
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Martin, MD

Dr. Richard Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at River Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center
    45 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 885-0444
  2. 2
    Connecticut Surgical Arts
    159 Sachem St Ste 1, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 885-0444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Transplants
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Hair Transplants
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Richard Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336133446
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alderwood Cosmetic Surgery Center
    Internship
    • Univ. Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College Medical School
