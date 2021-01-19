Overview of Dr. Richard Marvel, MD

Dr. Richard Marvel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Marvel works at Privia Medical Group LLC in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Linthicum, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Colposcopy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.