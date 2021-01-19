Dr. Richard Marvel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Marvel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Marvel, MD
Dr. Richard Marvel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Marvel works at
Dr. Marvel's Office Locations
Privia Medical Group LLC130 Lubrano Dr Ste 111, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-1436
- 2 509 Progress Dr, Linthicum, MD 21090 Directions (410) 589-6340
Aamc-pediatric Hospitalists2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 808-1492
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wondegul gyn. Spent a ton of time with me at each appt. Very personable, skilled, informed, up to date. So glad my PCM recommended him.
About Dr. Richard Marvel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841286028
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marvel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marvel has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Colposcopy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marvel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marvel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marvel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.