Overview of Dr. Richard Matern, MD

Dr. Richard Matern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Matern works at Avenues Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.