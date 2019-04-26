See All General Surgeons in Chico, CA
Dr. Richard Matthews, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Overview

Dr. Richard Matthews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. 

Dr. Matthews works at Valor Oncology in Chico, CA with other offices in Redding, CA and Red Bluff, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valor Oncology
    1700 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 691-5920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Paragon Redding Medical Group Inc
    923 Dana Dr, Redding, CA 96003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 900-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Shasta Regional Medical Center
    1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-5120
  4. 4
    St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
    2550 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 691-5925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Pelvic Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Lung Cancer
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectovaginal Fistula
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 26, 2019
    The best dr and surgeon you could ever ask for. He is honest, caring, takes his time and makes you comfortable.
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841450145
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

