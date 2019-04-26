Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Matthews, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Matthews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA.
Dr. Matthews works at
Locations
Valor Oncology1700 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 691-5920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paragon Redding Medical Group Inc923 Dana Dr, Redding, CA 96003 Directions (530) 900-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shasta Regional Medical Center1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-5120
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital2550 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Directions (530) 691-5925
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best dr and surgeon you could ever ask for. He is honest, caring, takes his time and makes you comfortable.
About Dr. Richard Matthews, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1841450145
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matthews speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.