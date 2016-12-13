Overview

Dr. Richard Maynard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Maynard works at Primary Care Specialists in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.