Overview of Dr. Richard Mazo, MD

Dr. Richard Mazo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Mazo works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.