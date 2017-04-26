See All Neurosurgeons in Hampton, VA
Dr. Richard McAdam, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (46)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard McAdam, MD

Dr. Richard McAdam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. McAdam works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Associates, Inc. in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McAdam's Office Locations

    Peninsula Neurosurgical Associates Inc.
    2102 Executive Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 838-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr. McAdam has to be one of the finest medical professionals I've ever dealt with as a patient and professionally. There are certainly a lot of neurosurgeons out there who can do the job but I doubt seriously if any have as much hands on experience as this doctor. He performed surgery on my back over six years ago and with his gifted hands and sound recovery advise I've experienced a 180 degree improvement in my quality of life. I would not recommend any other neurosurgeon before him.
    Sharon Weston in Ft Lee, VA — Apr 26, 2017
    Dr. Richard McAdam, MD
    About Dr. Richard McAdam, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437141801
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard McAdam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAdam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAdam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAdam works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Associates, Inc. in Hampton, VA. View the full address on Dr. McAdam’s profile.

    Dr. McAdam has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAdam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

