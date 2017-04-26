Overview of Dr. Richard McAdam, MD

Dr. Richard McAdam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. McAdam works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Associates, Inc. in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.