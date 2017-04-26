Dr. Richard McAdam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McAdam, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard McAdam, MD
Dr. Richard McAdam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. McAdam's Office Locations
Peninsula Neurosurgical Associates Inc.2102 Executive Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 838-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McAdam has to be one of the finest medical professionals I've ever dealt with as a patient and professionally. There are certainly a lot of neurosurgeons out there who can do the job but I doubt seriously if any have as much hands on experience as this doctor. He performed surgery on my back over six years ago and with his gifted hands and sound recovery advise I've experienced a 180 degree improvement in my quality of life. I would not recommend any other neurosurgeon before him.
About Dr. Richard McAdam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAdam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAdam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAdam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAdam has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAdam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdam.
