Overview

Dr. Richard McClain, MD is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA.



Dr. McClain works at East Penn Dermatology PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.