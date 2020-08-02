See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD

Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. McConnaughy works at Colorado Springs Va Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McConnaughy's Office Locations

    Colorado Springs Va Cboc Pharmacy
    3141 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 227-4124
    Optum Primary Care
    2610 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 522-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Matthews-vu Medical Group
    629 N Nevada Ave Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-6171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2020
    Dr. McConaughey is an excellent doctor. He takes the time to linsten and diagnosed your individual medical needs, coming up with a individualized care plan. I would highly recommend Dr McConaughey. If you are looking for a Dr. who is actually concerned about you and not getting the next patient out the door, He's the Dr. you been looking for.
    Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 60 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871562850
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Med Center
    • Hartford Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • American University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnaughy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McConnaughy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McConnaughy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McConnaughy works at Colorado Springs Va Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. McConnaughy’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnaughy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnaughy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnaughy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnaughy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

