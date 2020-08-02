Overview of Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD

Dr. Richard McConnaughy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. McConnaughy works at Colorado Springs Va Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.