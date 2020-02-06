Overview of Dr. Richard McGahan, MD

Dr. Richard McGahan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. McGahan works at Medical Center At Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.