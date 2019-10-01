Dr. McGlaughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard McGlaughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard McGlaughlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Baptist Medical Center South and Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. McGlaughlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alabama Digestive Diseases PC2660 10th Ave S Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-2691
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGlaughlin?
Dr. McG took care of me years ago after having a hole in my stomach. I still follow up with him. He is very kind and friendly.
About Dr. Richard McGlaughlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124123666
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGlaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGlaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGlaughlin works at
Dr. McGlaughlin has seen patients for Hernia, Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGlaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGlaughlin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGlaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGlaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGlaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGlaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.