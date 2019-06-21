Dr. Richard McKittrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKittrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McKittrick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital
Amy C Rabe12200 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings4881 NE Goodview Cir, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 574-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Bates County Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mckittrick is the best. He was my Mom's doctor and always treated her with kindness and compassion. He took the time to answer every question and explain every option of treatment. He has a great, engaging personality who really cares for his patients.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. McKittrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKittrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKittrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKittrick has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKittrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McKittrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKittrick.
