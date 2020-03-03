See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. Richard McLain, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard McLain, DDS

Dr. Richard McLain, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. 

Dr. McLain works at Tomasetti and McLain Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Littleton, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tomasetti and McLain Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    7889 S Lincoln Ct Ste 201, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0437
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center
    2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
All-on-4™ Procedure
Anesthesia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
All-on-4™ Procedure
Anesthesia

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Access Dental
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Principal Life
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr McLain made my recovery easy and not painful! Dr McLain was easy to deal with and his staff was very friendly! I would recommend them to anyone who needs a oral surgeon! Thanks Dr McLain and staff!
    — Mar 03, 2020
    About Dr. Richard McLain, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669477097
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska College - Dentistry|University Of Nebraska College-Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard McLain, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. McLain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

