Dr. Richard McLain, DDS
Overview of Dr. Richard McLain, DDS
Dr. Richard McLain, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO.
Dr. McLain's Office Locations
Tomasetti and McLain Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery7889 S Lincoln Ct Ste 201, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 963-0437Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (720) 821-3857
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Dental
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McLain made my recovery easy and not painful! Dr McLain was easy to deal with and his staff was very friendly! I would recommend them to anyone who needs a oral surgeon! Thanks Dr McLain and staff!
About Dr. Richard McLain, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska College - Dentistry|University Of Nebraska College-Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLain speaks Spanish.
