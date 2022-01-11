Overview of Dr. Richard McLean, MD

Dr. Richard McLean, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. McLean works at Mclean & Mclean Mds in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.