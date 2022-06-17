See All Plastic Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Richard McNally, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard McNally, MD

Dr. Richard McNally, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. McNally works at SCI in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Portland, OR and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McNally's Office Locations

    Va Hosp
    5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 826-5558
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Plastic Surgery - East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 422, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 488-2345
    Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Institute at UC Irvine
    200 S Manchester Ave Ste 650, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-3077
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. McNally was professional, costly experienced, and very understanding of all my questions and comments. I couldn't be happier with my choice for top surgery!
    Anya R. — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Richard McNally, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811255250
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

