Dr. Richard McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard McNamara, MD
Dr. Richard McNamara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara's Office Locations
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 885-5000Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very open, long term and trustfull.
About Dr. Richard McNamara, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.