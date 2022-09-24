Overview of Dr. Richard Meagher, MD

Dr. Richard Meagher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Meagher works at Laser Spine Institute in Wayne, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Mullica Hill, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.