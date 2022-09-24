Dr. Meagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Meagher, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Meagher, MD
Dr. Richard Meagher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Meagher's Office Locations
Laser Spine Institute Philadelphia656 E Swedesford Rd Ste 105, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (215) 845-0566
Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-3141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Princeton Brain and Spine199 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 336-9808
Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine740 Marne Hwy Ste 206, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 336-9808
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my initial visit, he described what he could accomplish to repair my spine. After the surgery, I am in my 3rd day and it keeps getting better. No pain...
About Dr. Richard Meagher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
