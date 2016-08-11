Overview

Dr. Richard Medina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Medina works at Richard A Medina MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.