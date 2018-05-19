Dr. Richard Medley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Medley III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Medley III, MD
Dr. Richard Medley III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Medley III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Medley III's Office Locations
-
1
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
2
First Urology Psc1919 State St Ste 205, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
3
Physicians' Medical Center4023 Reas Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 206-7660
-
4
First Urology Psc100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medley III?
Dr. Medley has treated me for Prostate Cancer and multiple kidney stones over a decade. His treatments have been effective. He is a very busy doctor, so explanations may be fast. When I do not understand, I ask questions until I do. Doctors deal with all levels of medical knowledge in patients, so we patients need to keep asking where we do not get it. Dr. Medley has never been impatient with my asking. He even diagrams details so I can refer to his drawing later.
About Dr. Richard Medley III, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578550638
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medley III works at
Dr. Medley III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Medley III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medley III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.