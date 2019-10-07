Overview of Dr. Richard Meinig, MD

Dr. Richard Meinig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Meinig works at Centura Orthopedics Audubon in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.