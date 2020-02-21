Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD
Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Mellitt's Office Locations
Missouri Heart Center1605 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 256-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mellitt was called to the hospital by Dr Woods after scoping my heart at 5 pm Dr Mellitt and Dr Woods work into the night saving my life I have had the greatest and amazing 8 years of life with the ability to hunt, fish and enjoy my 8 great years I am 72 and the surgery was performed at 63 ... this team is amazing and the hospital is unbelievable and receptionists staff and I am so humble
About Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- St Louis Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellitt has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Partial Lung Collapse and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mellitt speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.