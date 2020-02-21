Overview of Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD

Dr. Richard Mellitt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Mellitt works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Partial Lung Collapse and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.